Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew proud as Black Stars secure 2023 AFCON qualification

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has expressed his pride and confidence after helping the Black Stars secure qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Black Stars secured qualification on Thursday with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Central African Republic in Kumasi. The win ensured Ghana finished top of their group.

In a post-match interview, Ayew spoke about his confidence even after the Black Stars conceded the first goal, saying, "You know in football, sometimes it does not go the way you want. You can go one goal down, but you still have 70 minutes to play. You never have to give up, and that has been my way of thinking."

He also revealed that he had urged his teammates to maintain their determination, emphasizing that they needed to keep pushing forward. Ayew's leadership on the field played a significant role in motivating the team to overcome the early setback.

Reflecting on the team's qualification, Ayew expressed his pride and satisfaction, recognizing that it was not an easy journey. He emphasized the importance of securing the qualification and the hard work that had gone into achieving it.

"The most important thing was to qualify," Ayew stated, highlighting the collective effort and dedication of the Black Stars.

With qualification secured, the Black Stars now look forward to the 2023 AFCON, scheduled to be held in Ivory Coast between January and February 2024.