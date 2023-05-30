Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew tops Premier League's most fouled player chart

Jordan Ayew emerged as the Premier League's most fouled player in the recently concluded season, showcasing his ability to torment opposition defenders with his quick feet and elusive runs.

Despite facing relentless attention from opponents, Ayew's resilience and skill have made a lasting impact on the league's most prestigious stage.

The Ghana international began the season impressively under the management of former Arsenal player Patrick Vieira, earning praise for his exceptional work rate.

However, Palace made a managerial change due to poor results, and Roy Hodgson returned to the club he previously managed, turning the team's performance around.

Throughout the season, Ayew played a crucial role in the revitalised Palace team, contributing with four goals, one assist, and an exceptional work ethic on the pitch. The 31-year-old made 38 appearances, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

Ayew's ability to draw fouls and create opportunities for his team has solidified his reputation as a key player in Crystal Palace's campaign.

His skill, resilience, and contribution to the team's success have made him a standout performer in a highly competitive Premier League season.