Jordan Ayew has been voted as the Mukuru Man of the Match for his outstanding performance in Crystal Palace's 4-3 victory over West Ham United on Saturday.

The Ghana striker was instrumental in Palace's attacking play, scoring a goal and contributing to the team's overall success.

Ayew demonstrated his skill and versatility on the pitch, opening the scoring for Palace with a quick equalizer after West Ham had taken an early lead.

He was heavily involved in the team's attacking link play, producing two key passes and an impressive passing accuracy of 91.7 percent. Ayew also had an impressive 74 touches of the ball during the match.

Despite the entire team shining in the victory, Ayew was the clear standout, winning 32.1 percent of the fan votes for the Mukuru Man of the Match award. Fellow goal scorers Ebere Eze and Jeffrey Schlupp also received praise for their performances, attracting 17 percent and 14.9 percent of the votes, respectively.

The win was a crucial one for Crystal Palace, who have struggled with consistency this season. The team put on an impressive display at Selhurst Park, with Ayew leading the way with his attacking prowess and overall contribution to the game.

Palace fans will be hoping that Ayew can continue his impressive form in the coming matches, as the team looks to climb up the Premier League table and finish the season on a high note.