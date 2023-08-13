Crystal Palace hail Jordan Ayew's outstanding performance in season opener

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has earned accolades from Crystal Palace for his exceptional display in their Premier League season opener against Sheffield United.

Ayew's remarkable performance played a crucial role in Crystal Palace's narrow victory at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

The attacker's inspired form was evident as he assisted the only goal in the match, helping Palace make a great start to the season, continuing from where they left off last season.

After a goalless first half, Roy Hodgson's side elevated their game to secure the winning goal. In the 50th minute, Ayew delivered an exquisite cross that found Odsonne Edouard, allowing him to score the decisive goal.

Crystal Palace took to social media to express their appreciation for Ayew's remarkable contribution to the match. The club tweeted, "A moment to appreciate Jordan Ayew's performance today 👌."

With this victory under their belt, Crystal Palace is set to host Arsenal at Selhurst Park on August 21, promising an exciting London derby clash.

Ayew's standout performance in the season opener has undoubtedly set a positive tone for the team's future endeavours in the Premier League.