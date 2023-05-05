Crystal Palace identify Championship star Chuba Akpom as Jordan Ayew's successor

Crystal Palace are planning to sign Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom as a long-term successor for Jordan Ayew.

Palace have decided on the England-born Nigerian forward as a replacement for the 31-year-old Ghana star.

Ayew has thrived at centre-forward under Roy Hodgson but with with age catching up with him gradually, Palace have activated their succession plan by signing Akpom as his potential replacement.

Jordan Ayew has just just two months left on his contract with Crystal Palace and could be bidding his farewell to the club if he does not sign a contract extension in the coming months.

Palace are also keen on signing Akpom because Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta have had an underwhelming season with the two strikers scoring six goals between them in this season's Premier League, while the future of Wilfried Zaha is up in the air with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea showing interest in the Ivory Coast dazzler.

Per the report, London-born Akpom is open to joining Crystal Palace regardless of whether or not Boro secure promotion to the Premier League via the playoffs.

Although the Super Eagles prospect has one year left on his contract, Boro have strengthened their bargaining power after the striker was recently named the Championship Player of the Season.

In addition, Akpom is also set to win the Championship top scorer award, having notched 28 goals, seven more than Coventry City's Viktor Gyökeres, heading into the final round of matches in the division.

A successor for Jordan Ayew needs to be found and most likely will be another African star to fill the void that will be created by his departure in future.