GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Crystal Palace identify Fatawu Issahaku as replacement for Michael Olise

Published on: 15 August 2023
Crystal Palace identify Fatawu Issahaku as replacement for Michael Olise
PORTO, PORTUGAL - AUGUST 20: Issahaku Fatawu of Sporting CP reacts during the Liga Portugal Bwin match between FC Porto and Sporting CP at Estadio do Dragao on August 20, 2022 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are preparing to make an offer for Ghana and Sporting Lisbon winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku in the summer transfer window. 

The 18-year-old, who is also on the radar of Spanish outfit Real Valladolid, has been identified as the replacement of soon-to-be Chelsea winger Michael Olise.

Issahaku is expected to cost the Eagles around 15 million Euros as Sporting prepare to offload the talented winger in the window.

While the Portuguese giants are waiting for an offer from the South London outfit, there are reports he could also leave on loan before a permanent deal is decided.

The former Steadfast FC attacker has been sandwiched between first team and youth team football, but manager Ruben Amorim looks like not he will be relying on other options than the Ghanaian.

Issahaku did not feature for the club during pre-season.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more