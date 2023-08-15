Crystal Palace identify Fatawu Issahaku as replacement for Michael Olise

Crystal Palace are preparing to make an offer for Ghana and Sporting Lisbon winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku in the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old, who is also on the radar of Spanish outfit Real Valladolid, has been identified as the replacement of soon-to-be Chelsea winger Michael Olise.

Issahaku is expected to cost the Eagles around 15 million Euros as Sporting prepare to offload the talented winger in the window.

While the Portuguese giants are waiting for an offer from the South London outfit, there are reports he could also leave on loan before a permanent deal is decided.

The former Steadfast FC attacker has been sandwiched between first team and youth team football, but manager Ruben Amorim looks like not he will be relying on other options than the Ghanaian.

Issahaku did not feature for the club during pre-season.