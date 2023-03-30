Crystal Palace in talks with Ghana's Jeffrey Schlupp over new contract

Crystal Palace are reportedly in talks with versatile Ghanaian footballer Jeffrey Schlupp over a new contract, as his current deal is set to expire this summer.

Schlupp has been a key player for the Eagles this season, playing in multiple positions both in midfield and attack and has delivered impressive performances throughout the campaign.

With 27 appearances under his belt, Schlupp has netted two goals against Manchester United and Arsenal.

The new contract is expected to be signed in April, although the decision could be influenced by the club's performance and their bid to avoid relegation under the new manager Roy Hodgson, who was brought in following the sacking of Patrick Vieira.

The 30-year-old who won Premier League with Leicester City in 2015 joined Palace in 2017 and has made over 150 appearances, scoring 16 goals.