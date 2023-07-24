Crystal Palace include Ghanaian trio Ayew, Schlupp, and Rak-Sakyi in squad for USA tour

Crystal Palace have included three Ghanaian players, Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp, and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, in their 22-man squad for their upcoming tour in the United States.

The squad will play two matches during their tour, facing Millonarios FC in Chicago on 26th July and Sevilla in Detroit on 29th July.

The Eagles will kick off their tour by taking on Colombia's 16-time league champions, Millonarios FC, on Wednesday, 26th July. This match will provide an exciting opportunity for the Ghanaian players to showcase their skills against tough opponents.

After the Chicago encounter, Crystal Palace will make their way to Detroit for a historic match against Sevilla, a club that boasts an impressive record of seven Europa League titles. The clash will take place at the 41,000-capacity Comerica Park on Sunday, 30th July, promising an electrifying battle between the two teams.

The inclusion of Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp, who have been regular contributors to Crystal Palace's success, will undoubtedly add firepower to the squad during their tour in the USA. Additionally, the young talent Jesurun Rak-Sakyi will be eager to make his mark and seize this opportunity to impress the coaching staff.