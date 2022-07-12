Crystal Palace interested in Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan

AS Roma forward Felix Afena-Gyan has popped up on the radar of English Premier League side Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old attacker is believed to be a target of the Eagles, who are ready to pay between 10 to 12 million Euros for the teen sensation.

According to Italian journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, Crystal Palace could also include the youngster in a trade that will see Wilfried Zaha move to Roma.

Felix Afena-Gyan enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season, where he was promoted to the first team of Roma following his outstanding display in the Primavera.

Afena-Gyan made 17 Serie A appearances, scoring two goals and played a role in the Roma team that won the inaugural Europa Conference League at the end of last season.

The teen sensation earned his maiden Black Stars call up in March, helping Ghana beat Nigeria in the playoff to qualify for the World Cup.

He has since scored a goal in six games for Ghana.

He recently signed a long-term deal which will keep him at AS Roma until the summer of 2026.