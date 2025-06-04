Crystal Palace keen on Watford forward Kwadwo Baah

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Watford’s Kwadwo Baah ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Africa Foot.

The 22-year-old forward, born in Germany to Ghanaian parents, caught the eye with seven goal contributions last season. Palace see him as a potential addition to their growing pool of young talent, having recently signed Adam Wharton from Blackburn and Romain Esse from Millwall.

Baah joined Watford from Rochdale in 2021 for a six-figure fee and is under contract until 2029. While not yet a standout name in the Championship, his explosive pace and direct style have impressed. Former Watford manager Tom Cleverley said, “He is so skilful, so explosive, so powerful and direct. He’s been excellent for us this season.”

With Paulo Pezzolano now in charge at Vicarage Road and changes ongoing at the club, Palace could test Watford’s resolve. However, the long-term nature of Baah’s contract gives the Hornets little pressure to sell.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is expected to strengthen his squad this summer, especially with the possibility of European football on the horizon. A move to Selhurst Park would offer Baah the chance to make his Premier League breakthrough.