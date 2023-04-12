GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Crystal Palace manager keen to give Rak-Sakyi permanent place in first team

Published on: 12 April 2023
Crystal Palace manager keen to give Rak-Sakyi permanent place in first team
Charlton Athletic v Oxford United SkyBet League One, The Valley, 01 October 2022Picture : Keith Gillard

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is said to have expressed his readiness to give English youth attacker Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who is of Ghanaian descent, a permanent place in the senior team.

The 30-year-old is currently on loan at Charlton Athletic and has been in superb form, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists in 36 games for the League 1 team.

Hodgson has been keeping a close eye on Rak-Sakyi's progress and is impressed by the young player's performance. The manager believes Rak-Sakyi has what it takes to succeed in the Premier League and is eager to have him in the senior team.

Rak-Sakyi has also been nominated for the League 1 young player of the year award, a testament to his impressive performances for Charlton. The youngster's speed, agility, and ball control have been crucial to Charlton's great form this season.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more