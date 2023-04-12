Crystal Palace manager keen to give Rak-Sakyi permanent place in first team

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is said to have expressed his readiness to give English youth attacker Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who is of Ghanaian descent, a permanent place in the senior team.

The 30-year-old is currently on loan at Charlton Athletic and has been in superb form, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists in 36 games for the League 1 team.

Hodgson has been keeping a close eye on Rak-Sakyi's progress and is impressed by the young player's performance. The manager believes Rak-Sakyi has what it takes to succeed in the Premier League and is eager to have him in the senior team.

Rak-Sakyi has also been nominated for the League 1 young player of the year award, a testament to his impressive performances for Charlton. The youngster's speed, agility, and ball control have been crucial to Charlton's great form this season.