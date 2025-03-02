Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner applauds in-form Eddie Nketiah after FA Cup win

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner was full of praise for English-Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah after scoring in the FA Cu victory over Millwall.

The former Arsenal striker sealed victory for the Eagles in their 3-1 victory at the Selhurst Park to advance in the Cup competition.

“He can be very happy with it â€“ it was an amazing header," said Glasner after the game.

“He had to run backwards and then heading into the opposite direction is one of the most difficult headers you can have, technically, and getting all the power. It was amazing.

“We're doing this [training it], of course, for scoring goals. We're doing it so that the players get used to good crosses and timing, and also for having fun, having a competition and scoring goals because at the end, you need to score goals to win games. Of course, it's good when it helps, and Eddie did it today.”

In an entertaining encounter on Saturday, Nketiah rose high to head home with nine minutes remaining.

Meanwhile, Milwall were reduced to ten men as early as the eight minute when Liam Roberts was sent off.

Few minutes later, the Premier League side broke the deadlock through a Japhet Tanganga own goal.

Daniel Munoz added Palace's secon seven minutes later and after a long addition time in the first half, the visitors pulled one back through Wes Harding.

Nketiah, who remains eligible to represent Ghana, has now scored three goals for Palace since joining them last summer from Arsenal.