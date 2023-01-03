Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira praises Jordan Ayew's commitment in victory over Bournemouth

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is full of praise for Ghana forward Jordan Ayew after starring in the victory over Bournemouth on New Year's eve.

The Black Stars forward opened the scoring as the Eagles cruised to a 2-0 win at the Vitality Stadium. Eberechi Eze scored Palace's second goal.

After the game, Vieira lauded his attack spearheaded by Ayew for their committed display.

"We have some really nice players with a really good attitude, working hard in training. But to win football matches, you need to be a little more competitive and hopefully that will be something we will develop quickly," he said.

"Today, when you look at the front four, Wilfried, you look Jordan, Michael and Ebs, everybody was committed and that is why we had a very good performance," he added.

Ayew was scoring his first Premier League goal of the season after playing as the main attacker. The 31-year-old has mostly played on the flanks this season.

Crystal Palace will next face Tottenham Hotspurs in the English topflight league.