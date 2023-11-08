Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson apologises to Rak-Sakyi, other young players for critical remarks

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has issued an apology to young players, including Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, following critical comments he made after the team's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League.

In the game, Hodgson introduced 19-year-old Matheus Franca, 21-year-old Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, and 21-year-old Naouirou Ahamada from the bench with the hope that they would make a positive impact on the match.

However, after the loss, Hodgson publicly criticised the young substitutes, stating, "They didn't do anything for us at all, really. We became much weaker when I made the substitutions."

Upon reflection, Hodgson acknowledged that his comments were unfair and expressed his regret. He recognised the inappropriateness of his remarks, made in the heat of the moment, and offered an apology to the young players.

"It was wrong of me to do so in the disappointment of the game. I was rather hoping at 2-0 down we could mount some sort of recovery," Hodgson admitted. He explained that post-match press conferences can sometimes lead to statements that are said in the spur of the moment, which might not reflect his true sentiments.

Hodgson emphasised the club's faith in its young players and acknowledged that it was unfair to expect more from them than they could deliver.