Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson concerned over Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's injury

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has expressed deep concern over the injury suffered by young talent Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

The England-born Ghanaian attacker sustained a hamstring injury during training last Thursday, causing him to miss the team's recent 2-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday.

Following the game, Roy Hodgson provided an update on Rak-Sakyi's condition, revealing that the injury appears to be severe, and the player may be sidelined for several weeks. The manager described the setback as a significant blow to the team.

"It is bad. We don't know 100 per cent. We're not talking about a week or two - we're probably talking longer than that. It's a real blow," Hodgson stated.

He went on to highlight the unfortunate timing of the injury, as Crystal Palace was on the verge of welcoming back key players Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise into the squad. Losing Rak-Sakyi at this juncture is a setback for the team's attacking options.

"Just as you get Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise back almost into the fold, you lose another player who we think is very important for us in our attacking play. We regained two and lost one. I would have preferred to have all three," Hodgson added.

The next challenge for Crystal Palace is a clash with Everton on Saturday, November 11, at Selhurst Park. The team will have to adapt to the absence of Rak-Sakyi as they look to maintain their positive momentum in the league.