Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson confirms Jordan Ayew's readiness ahead of Sheffiled United game

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has delivered positive news for fans, confirming the availability of forward Jordan Ayew for the upcoming match against Sheffield United.

Ayew, who recently returned from international duty with Ghana at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), is not only back in the squad but is also in good shape and ready for selection.

Speaking ahead of the game, Hodgson emphasised Ayew's fitness, stating, "He’s back. The thing about Jordan is he’s not been away injured, he’s been away playing for his national team. He’s come back in good shape and ready to play so he’s available from the start."

This news serves as a significant boost for Crystal Palace as they aim to leverage Ayew's skills and experience in the English Premier League clash against Sheffield United.

The former Swansea City forward had an impactful performance in the 2023 AFCON, scoring two goals and providing an assist, despite Ghana's early exit from the tournament.

Ayew, who previously played for Aston Villa, has been a key contributor for Crystal Palace this season, making 19 appearances, scoring two goals, and providing five assists in the Premier League.

With his return, Palace hopes to capitalise on Ayew's prowess to secure a positive outcome in the upcoming match at Selhurst Park.