Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson delighted with Jordan Ayew's return after Sheffield United win

Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson is delighted to have Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew back from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ayew scored a brace in Ghana's final group game against Mozambique but it was not enough as the Black Stars suffered an early exit.

The 32-year-old was immediately handed a starting role in the game against Sheffield United on Tuesday evening as the Eagles defeated the Blades at Selhurst Park.

“I think when they're playing â€“ and Jordan [Ayew] too, because he's come back from the African Cup [of Nations] and we've missed him for three or four weeks, and [Jean-Philippe] Mateta, to be fair, he's played exceptionally well â€“ with those four players in our side, I think we create chances in a totally different way and cause problems for teams in a totally different way than perhaps we've been able to do when we've not had them,” Hodgson said after the game.

“But that's the same for every team [if] you take out the most creative players, the most talented players. It would be nice if I'd been able, in some of these games we've been playing, to put three or four players who I think are very good players in the team and even the teams up a little bit, but you can't do that.

“But I've always believed that the team has got a lot of quality, and I think in the first-half in particular, I thought we showed that. Over the first 60 minutes, we really showed it.”