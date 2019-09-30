Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson heaps praise on 'underrated' defender Jeffrey Schlupp

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has heaped praise on 'underrated' defender Jeffrey Schlupp following the side's 2-0 win over Norwich City in the English Premier League over the weekend.

The 26-year-old put up another commanding display at Selhurst Park as the Eagles picked maximum points.

The Ghana international has been a key cog of Roy Hodgson side since the start of the season as Palace kept their unbeaten home record intact.

And manager Royy Hodgson has lavished praise on the versatile Ghanaian.

"I think he (Schlupp) is one of those underrated players. He’s a good runner with the ball and a good striker of the ball but so much of the good work he does for the team goes unnoticed.”

Luka Milivojevic’s first-half penalty – the 20th of his Crystal Palace career – and a late strike from substitute Andros Townsend inflicted another away defeat on Norwich as the hosts equalled their best unbeaten sequence at home in the Premier League.