Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson praises Jordan Ayew as ‘one of the club's best signings’

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has praised Ghana forward Jordan Ayew, calling him one of the team's best signings.

Hodgson's comments came in response to Ayew's new contract extension. The forward recently signed a one-year extension, keeping him at the club until 2025.

Hodgson lauded Ayew's contributions to the club, saying, "He's got better and better. I mean, I think he's been one of the club's best signings because we had him for six months on loan, and at the end of that, we made the loan permanent... and he's given five further years of quite incredible service."

Jordan Ayew has been a key figure for Crystal Palace, contributing a goal and three assists in 12 games across all competitions this season. His lone goal in the current campaign came in a match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Since joining Crystal Palace permanently in 2019 from Swansea City, Ayew has been a reliable presence, featuring in 186 matches across all competitions. Last season, he demonstrated his dedication by appearing in all 41 of Palace's games.

Ayew's contributions and his commitment to the team have made him a valued member of the Crystal Palace squad.