Crystal Palace manager Roy Hudson praises Jordan Ayew's work ethic in preseason thrashing of Bristol City

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hudson has heaped praises on Ghana striker Jordan Ayew after playing his first preason game for the club on Saturday.

The 27-year old- who made his move to Palace permanent after a season on loan from Swansea City- climbed off the bench to help the Eagles thump Bristol City 5-0.

"People like Sakho and Jordan Ayew coming back, and in Jordan’s case his stay with Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations and in Mama’s case a long injury programme, I think we’ve got to be satisfied today that we got them back on the field today," Hudson told the club's official website.

"Ayew brings an incredible desire, work ethic and spirit to the team. I thought today he tried really hard – sometimes too hard – but he still did some fantastic things, not least of all defensively, he becomes that extra defender in midfield when you lose the ball."

Jordan Ayew signed a four year deal with the Eagles, after a good Nations Cup for the striker, who scored twice in four games.

He is expected to start when the Premier League side play AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday.