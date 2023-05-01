Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp praises team's freedom in win against West Ham.

Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp has credited the team's recent success to the freedom given to players under the guidance of returning manager Roy Hodgson.

Schlupp's comments came after Palace's thrilling 4-3 win over West Ham United at Selhurst Park, where four different players got on the scoresheet.

Schlupp praised the team's performance, saying they dominated the game and deserved the three points.

"You can tell there's some freedom in there. The coaching staff want us to express ourselves. We've got a lot of flair and pace, and we're really using that. We're frightening teams – and we want to keep that going," he said.

The midfielder also highlighted the importance of playing to his strengths, such as using his pace to run at defenders. He added that the team's patient build-up play through the back and midfield was helping him and Ebere Eze get into pockets of space to cause havoc.

The win against West Ham was Palace's fourth in six games since Hodgson's return, after a winless start to 2023 under former manager Patrick Vieira. T games left to play.