Crystal Palace nominates two stunning goals of Jordan Ayew for Goal of the Season award

Crystal Palace have recognised the outstanding performances of Jordan Ayew in the ongoing season by nominating two of his remarkable goals for the prestigious Goal of the Season award for the 2023/24 season.

Ayew's stunning strikes against Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have earned him a spot on the shortlist for the Goal of the Season award, alongside a fantastic goal from his compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp against Fulham.

The club has opened up voting for Eagles' supporters to select their favorite from a collection of 16 goals, spanning across various teams including the men's, women's, U-18, and U-21 teams.

Among the contenders are goals from other notable players like Michael Olise, Ebere Eze, Jesse Derry, Jefferson Lerma, Joachim Andersen, Danny Imray, Shauna Guyyat, Araya Dennis, and Shanade Hopcroft.

The eagerly anticipated award ceremony is scheduled to take place at Fairfield Halls on Tuesday, May 7, where the winner will be revealed.

Ayew, who has been in exceptional form for Crystal Palace, has already been honored with the Player of the Month award twice this season, in August 2023 and February 2024. With four goals and seven assists in the Premier League so far, the forward has been a key figure for the team.

Fans are encouraged to cast their votes and celebrate the standout moments of the season, acknowledging the talent and contributions of their favorite players.