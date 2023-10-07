GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 07 October 2023
Crystal Palace pay tribute to murdered Ghanaian teen Elianne Andam

Crystal Palace Football Club observed a minute silence for 15-year-old Elianne Nana Ama Andam, who was murdered in Croydon just before their game at the Selhurst Park against Nottingham Forest. 

Andam, whose parents are from Ghana, was stabbed in broad day light by a 17-year-old in South London.

The Eagles before their game against Manchester United last week, wore black armbands in honour of the teenager before observing a minute silence ahead of kickoff in the EPL clash with Forest.

"The players wore black armbands at Old Trafford following the absolutely devastating and tragic news that Elianne Andam was killed in Croydon last week. The heartbreak of her family and friends in unimaginable; our depest condolences to them and everyone in our community who has been affected by the senseless attack. To honour Elianne, and with the agreement of her family, we will hold a minute's applause at Selhurst Park just before kick-off today as we come together as a community," a statement from  Crystal Palace chairman, Steve Parish read.

Meanwhile, British-Ghanaian rapper, Stormzy joined members of the community to hold a vigil for Elianne.

Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi were part of the Palace team that showed respect to the late Nana Ama.

