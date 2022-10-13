Crystal Palace rekindle interest in Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo

Crystal Palace are set to open talks with Antoine Semenyo's representatives ahead of a likely winter move to the English Premier League.

The Ghana forward has been on the radar of the Eagles for some time now, with the South London side's first attempt to secure the services of the forward proving futile last summer.

Semenyo has been in good form for Bristol City in the English championship, having scored four goals in ten games across all competitions for the Robins this season.

Palace are noted for their interest in scouting players from the Championship, with Ebere Eze and Michael Olise recent examples.

Meanwhile, Semenyo has also been attracting interest from Parkhead as Celtic prepare to make a move in the winter transfer window.

The English-born Ghanaian is hoping to make the Black Stars team for the World Cup in Qatar next month.

Semenyo followed up his debut against Madagascar with game time against Brazil during the international break.