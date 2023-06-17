Crystal Palace release Ghanaian duo Josh Addae and David Boateng

Ghanaian defenders Josh Addae and David Boateng have been released by English Premier League side Crystal Palace.

The Academy players will not be part of the Eagles youth set up for the 2023/24 season and will have to find new clubs.

Addae, who joined from Langley FC struggled to break into the team while Boateng spent last season on loan at Queens Park in Scotland.

Boateng is reportedly in talks with Queens Park to continue his career development in Scotland.

Meanwhile, compatriot Malachi Boateng is set to extend his stay in London after Crystal Palace presented him with a new offer.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has been retained by the club and he is expected to join the first team next season after an outstanding spell on loan with Charlton Athletic.

The English-born Ghanaian returned to London with the Players Player and Supporters Player of the year awards.