Crystal Palace release Jacob Bekeley-Agypong; retains Jeffrey Schlupp

Crystal Palace have released Ghanaian youngster Jacob Berkeley-Agyapong while retaining the services of Jeffery Schlupp ahead of the upcoming season.

Schlupp, who joined the Eagles two seasons ago from Leicester City, has established himself as a key cog with his marauding display on the left flank.

The Ghanaian left-back’s season was wrecked by niggling injuries - which limited his influence in the team.

However, Palace gaffer Roy Hodgson will be counting on the Ghana international as he named in the squad-list for the coming season.

Meanwhile, the club did not exercise the option to renew the contract of Jacob Berkeley-Agyapong following the end of his contract.

The 21-year-old midfielder spent last season on the fringes.