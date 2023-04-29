Crystal Palace secure thrilling 4-3 victory over West Ham with Ayew and Schlupp on target

Ghana duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp both found the back of the net as Crystal Palace secured a 4-3 victory over West Ham in their Premier League clash on Saturday.

The game started with an unexpected goal from West Ham, but Ayew soon equalised for Palace with a powerful shot into the bottom right corner in the 15th minute.

Palace took the lead after Wilfried Zaha's goal, and Schlupp extended the advantage by capitalising on a catastrophic error. Despite West Ham scoring two more goals, Palace held on for the win.

Ayew's goal was particularly significant as it marked his fourth involvement in a goal in the last six games, proving his growing influence in the team under the guidance of manager Roy Hodgson.

Meanwhile, Schlupp's goal was his third of the season, a commendable achievement for the midfielder.

The victory was a much-needed boost for Palace, who are aiming to finish the season strongly.

With Ayew and Schlupp in top form, the team will be hoping to build on this momentum and secure more positive results in the coming weeks.