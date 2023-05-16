Crystal Palace show interest in Mohammed Salisu following Southampton's relegation

Crystal Palace have shown interest in signing Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu from Southampton, who have been relegated from the Premier League.

This comes as little surprise given Salisu is one of Southampton's best players, and Premier League clubs such as Crystal Palace want to ensure he stays in the top flight and doesn't go to the Championship.

Given Southampton's relegation from the Premier League, they are expected to face significant departures. Salisu, who has demonstrated his abilities in the top flight, is unlikely to have the desire to play in the second tier of English football and is anticipated to seek a move that keeps him in the Premier League.

Salisu's current contract with the Saints expires in the summer of 2024. Although Southampton is eager to extend his contract, negotiations have not yet yielded positive results. With just over 13 months remaining, Southampton may be compelled to sell him in the upcoming transfer window rather than risk losing him for free.

Crystal Palace's potential acquisition of Salisu would be a major boost for the club, as they are determined to outmanoeuvre reported competition from Manchester United and Aston Villa for his signature.

The club's manager, Roy Hodgson, is in need of additional defensive depth, and Salisu could provide stiff competition for a starting role alongside players such as Marc Guehi next season.