Crystal Palace star Jordan Ayew comfortable in any system

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has disclosed that he feel good in any system deployed by Roy Hudson at Crystal Palace.

Ayew has scored three goals this season including the winner against Aston Villa last weekend at the Villa Park.

The 27-year old is enjoying one of his best start to the season and attributes that to the manager's system.

”I am buzzing. I am enjoying myself,” Ayew told Palace’s social media platform.

“Like I said, the most important thing is the team and the team has made things easy for me as well – to settle in easy and things are going on well for all of us so it’s positive,” he added.

“I feel comfortable in this system. I feel comfortable in any system. The most important thing is to play-to be on the pitch,” he added.

“That’s what I want.’ Of course, if the manager wants me to play in a different position or system, as well as I’m on the pitch I don’t have a problem.”