Crystal Palace star Jordan Ayew dropped again from Ghana squad

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew has once again been left out of the Ghana squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

The 27-year-old has been snubbed by coach Kwesi Appiah for the double-header against the Leone Stars.

Ayew has been frozen out of the national team since he pulled out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo.

The former Swansea City star was was accused of feigning injury, leading to the decision to yank him from the squad for the World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

While the player's representatives have insisted he is committed to the national team, others believe he is a bad influence on the squad.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah appears to have turned a deaf year to incessant calls to recall him into the team as he aims to build a strong squad capable of winning the Africa Cup of Nations crown in Cameroon next year.

Ayew is in top shape but that has not been enough to warrant a recall into the Black Stars as controversy over his continuous snub rages on.