Crystal Palace star Jordan Ayew happy to grab chance to start against Manchester United

Published on: 25 August 2019
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace scores a goal to make it 0-1 during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on August 24, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew is delighted to have made a huge impact on his return to the starting XI against Manchester United on Saturday in the English Premier League.

The Ghana international opened the scoring as the Eagles secured a historic 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

He returned to the line-up after not featuring against Sheffield United last week.

Ayew was happy to grab his chance and he told Palace TV post-match: "I'm a striker, so I'm happy to score; we are all together, me and Christian [Benteke], it's a good competition [between us].

"To come back and score a goal is a good thing for me, but like I said it was to do with teamwork. Got to congratulate the guys for the three points."

Ayew paid tribute to his teammates for an impressive display which bagged the points.

He added: "We are happy; I think we put in a good performance. And now we just need to enjoy the moment because it is not easy to come and win at Old Trafford.''

