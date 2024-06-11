Crystal Palace star Jordan Ayew honoured by GFA for 100th international cap

Jordan Ayew received a special honour from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for reaching his 100th international cap for Ghana.

The Crystal Palace forward was awarded a golden boot by the football governing body before Monday evening's match against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The former Marseille player celebrated the milestone in style, scoring a hat-trick as Ghana secured a thrilling 4-3 win, moving to the top of Group I and taking control of their qualification group for the 2026 World Cup.

Ayew made his debut for Ghana on September 5, 2010, against Swaziland and scored his first and second international goals in a 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho.

The 32-year-old reached the 100-cap milestone during the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, where he scored two goals in three matches against Mozambique.

Since then, Ayew has made four more appearances for Ghana, playing against Nigeria, Uganda, Mali, and the Central African Republic.

His recent performances have moved him to sixth place on Ghana’s all-time top scorers chart, trailing legends like Abdul Razak, Tony Yeboah, Kwasi Owusu, Edward Acquah, and the country's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan.

Ayew's achievement is a testament to his enduring quality and dedication to the national team, as he continues to be a key figure in Ghana's quest for World Cup qualification.