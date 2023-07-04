Crystal Palace star Jordan Ayew opens up on playing in the Ghana Premier League

Black Stars forward, Jordan Ayew has revealed his desire to play in the Ghana Premier League before retiring from the game.

The Crystal Palace forward has spent his entire career in Europe, playing in France and England.

However, with few years left for him to play at the highest level in Europe, the 31-year-old is considering a return home where he will play for a Ghanaian club.

According to the Black Stars forward, he will be playing for a team based in Accra with Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics a number of options available to the striker.

"The Ghana Premier League is something that I have in mind one day I could play for a team in Accra because I base in Accra," he told Gtv Sports Plus.

The former Olympique Marseille striker will return to England this week for pre-season as Crystal Palace begin preparations ahead of the new season.