Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew expresses delight at signing new contract

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has expressed his joy after extending his stay at Crystal Palace.

Ayew's contract was due to expire this summer, but he has committed to a new deal that will see him remain with the Eagles until June 2024.

The 31-year-old forward, who joined from Swansea City, has made 166 appearances for Palace, scoring 18 goals so far.

"I am glad with the new deal. I’ve been here for nearly five years and it has not always been easy. I just keep going and believe in what I can do," said Ayew in an interview with London News.

Ayew's performances on the pitch have earned him the trust of Palace fans, as he was voted the club’s Player of the Season for 2019/2020. His energy and dedication to the team have made him a vital part of the squad.

This news comes as a huge relief to Palace fans, who feared losing the Ghanaian star after his impressive performances in recent years.

Ayew's new contract provides a much-needed boost for the team as they look to improve on their current 12th place standing in the Premier League.

With Ayew's contract sorted, Palace can now focus on their remaining matches of the season, starting with a home game against Southampton on Saturday.