Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew faces uncertain future amid potential summer exit

Jordan Ayew may be on his way out of Crystal Palace this summer, GHANASoccernet.com understands

The Ghanaian striker, who has been with the Eagles since 2018, initially joined on loan from Swansea City following their relegation from the Premier League before securing a permanent move as a free agent.

The 32-year-old forward’s future at the club is now in doubt as new manager Oliver Glasner looks to revamp the squad.

Ayew is entering the final year of his current contract, and journalist Alan Nixon reports that Palace is open to the possibility of cashing in on the striker.

Ayew signed a new contract in 2023, which is set to expire in June 2025. However, towards the end of the recently concluded season, he found his playing time significantly reduced.

Ayew featured for just seven minutes in Palace’s final three Premier League matches as Glasner opted for other attacking options, including Jean-Philippe Mateta, Michael Olise, and Eberechi Eze.

Throughout the season, Ayew made 37 appearances across all competitions, contributing four goals and eight assists.

Over his tenure at Crystal Palace, Ayew has amassed a total of 23 goals and 22 assists in more than 200 appearances.

His efforts have not gone unnoticed, as he was named Crystal Palace Player of the Year, Players' Player of the Year, and won Goal of the Season during the 2019/20 campaign.

Despite his accolades and contributions, Ayew's diminished role under Glasner signals a possible departure.

The new manager’s preference for other attackers suggests that Ayew may need to seek opportunities elsewhere to secure more regular playing time.

As Crystal Palace prepare for the upcoming season, the club’s strategy involves making significant changes to the squad.

Ayew’s experience and versatility have been valuable assets, but the evolving dynamics under Glasner could see the Ghanaian striker moving on to continue his career.

This summer could mark the end of Ayew’s time at Selhurst Park, as Palace looks to balance their roster and explore new attacking options.