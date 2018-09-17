Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew not surprised by Wilfried Zaha's heroics against Huddersfield

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has said that he is not surprised by Wilfried Zaha's heroics in Crystal Palace's 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town in the Premier League last Saturday.

Ayew was just one of those post-match who was admiring the quality of the winning goal from Wilfried Zaha but the quality of the finish didn't take him by surprise.

“I am not surprised because I know how good he is, a top player and an important one for us," he said.

"If he keeps on doing this then we will have a good season."

He added: “Today the shape changed with a 4-3-3 formation but I don't mind because I just want to be on the pitch and if I am given the opportunity I will give 100% for the team.

“I got a few knocks but that's football, it's a man's game and you expect that with what my position demands and I don't have any problem with that."