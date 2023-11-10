Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew sets the record straight on his lack of smiles

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has addressed concerns about his serious demeanour on and off the pitch.

In an interview, he explained that his lack of smiles is not due to unhappiness or anger, but rather his intense focus on the game.

"My mum, my aunties, it's something that they complain about. [They say] cheer up, enjoy life. You're doing a wonderful job. Obviously, I'm on the pitch and I can't really smile when I'm on the pitch because I'm working," Ayew said.

The 32-year-old striker, who recently signed a contract extension with Crystal Palace until 2025, emphasised that his serious expression is not a reflection of his emotional state, but rather his commitment to the sport.

"It's something that I'm working on. It doesn't mean I'm not happy or I'm angry with someone. It's just my way of focusing on the game, and when I'm focused on the game, I'm just right into the game, and there's nothing else I'm thinking about."

Ayew has been an integral part of the Crystal Palace team since joining in 2018 and has started the 2023/24 season strongly, contributing with a goal and three assists in various competitions.

He is expected to join his teammates in Ghana as the Black Stars prepare for their crucial encounter with Madagascar and Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Despite his serious demeanour, Ayew's dedication to his craft and his passion for football are undeniable. Fans can expect to see him continue to shine on the pitch, even if he doesn't always flash a smile.