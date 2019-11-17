Crystal Palace target £20m Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard as competition for Jordan Ayew

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew will have tougher competition at Crystal Palace as they are planning to sign Frenchman Odsonne Edouard took boost the firepower of the English Premier League side.

The 21-year-old, who plays for Scottish side Celtic, has been in blistering from since the start of the season, prompting Palace to seek the signature of the striker.

According to a report the Sun newspaper, Edouard is coach Roy Hodgson first-choice to solving the long-standing striker problem at the South London club where defensive midfielder Luka Milivojevic was the top scorer with 12 goals last season.

Palace have scored 10 goals in 12 matches so far this season with Ayew scoring 4 goals while his fellow strikers Christian Benteke and Wilfred Zaha are still goalless.

With the Frenchman scoring eight times in 11 appearances while contributing five assists, Hodgson is targeting the striker to solve Palace's scoring problems.

But Palace will have to prepare huge amounts of money to sign the former PSG striker for £9million in the summer of 2018 after a year's loan.

Edouard's arrival will give a huge competition to Ayew who has been the most reliable striker for Palace this season.