Crystal Palace to retain Ghanaian winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi despite multiple interests

The future of Ghanaian winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi with Crystal Palace could be secured due to the squad size of the Eagles ahead of the new season.

The player has been on the radar of lower-tier clubs such as Cardiff City and Ipswich Town following his remarkable form with Charlton Athletic last season.

This implies the suitors of the 20-year-old will have to be patient and monitor the activities of Crystal Palace in the market.

Rak-Sakyi was the dominant performer at The Valley throughout a topsy-turvy season, finishing the 2022/23 season with 15 goals and nine assists.

That is a tremendous performance in his first season at senior level, earning him the Charlton Supporters' Player of the Year award and a lot of Championship attention this summer.

Roy Hodgson will be trying to improve on a spectacular end to last season with Crystal Palace, when they ended 11th, ahead of Chelsea, despite initially battling for survival.

Recent interest in winger Wilfried Zaha and striker Jordan Ayew suggests a swift substantial signing in the future, but they may rather keep Jesurun Rak-Sakyi for free.