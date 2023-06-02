Crystal Palace to rival Nottingham Forest for services of attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer

Crystal Palace have joined premiership rivals Nottingham Forest in pursuit of the signing English-born Ghanaian winger Callum Hudson-Odoi according to various reports.

The Eagles are keen on bolstering their squad for the next season and are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old winger who is due back at Chelsea after a disappointing stint in Germany.

Hudson-Odoi spent the 2022-23 season on loan at German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, where he made 21 appearances across all competitions, scoring once and assisted once.

With new manager Mauricio Pochettino in charge at Chelsea, a massive clear-out is expected this summer, which includes Hudson-Odoi per the reports.

Nottingham boss Steve Cooper is keen on landing the left-winger, having coached during his time as the England U17 coach.

Chelsea are likely to ask for around £10 million for the sale of the highly-rated forward.

Hudson-Odoi is yet to decide his future international allegiance to Ghana despite representing England at the youth levels from the U16 to U21.

He represented the England senior on three occasions back in 2019 but has since not been invited again by the Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate.