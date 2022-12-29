Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira said there is a 'decision to make' regarding Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's future following interest from Championship clubs.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at League One Charlton Athletic, where he has five goals and three assists in 23 appearances.

However, Palace have the option of recalling Rak-Sakyi in January, with reports indicating Championship clubs such as Hull City and Millwall are interested in signing him.

Charlton are currently in the bottom half of League One, and Rak-Sakyi has previously been described as a "special talent" by Vieira, with Palace demonstrating a genuine belief in his ability by handing him a five-year contract in the summer.

Questions have already been raised about Rak-ability Sakyi's to play at a higher level, given how quickly he has adapted to his first season in senior football.

Vieira told London News Online that he is pleased with Rak-Sakyi's progress.

He said: “There is a reflection about the decision to make. Of course, he is doing really well. It’s important for him to keep playing. At this age, to keep progressing, you need to play every week.

“To call him back, and to play one game in every six or seven, will not be the right decision. The discussion has to be: ‘What can be the next challenge for him?’

“But, at the moment, he is in a really good place with good support around him. He is enjoying his football – that is really good for him.”