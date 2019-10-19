Crystal Palace wants to secure safety first- Jordan Ayew

Forward Jordan Ayew has revealed that Crystal Palace's target is to secure safety before any other goals.

The 28-year old striker says despite starting the season well, targeting an European spot is not the club's primary goal.

Ayew believes there are many games to come and thing could change along the way.

However, the team is bent on securing their safety in the Premier League as early as possible.

“Listen there are not targets for us regarding European football - first we want to get to safety as soon as possible, then we will take it from there.

“Sometimes I can understand when people get excited because mostly we start the season slowly and then get up to speed.

“Winter is coming and there will be so many games but the feeling in the dressing room is positive - the boys want to make it a special season so we are all hopeful that this season we can give something special but we need to still keep doing the basics for now.”