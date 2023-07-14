Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's future remains uncertain amidst Interest from EFL Clubs

Cardiff City and Ipswich Town may have to exercise patience in their pursuit of Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Recent reports suggest that the Eagles are not yet prepared to let the talented youngster leave the club.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the current size and state of Crystal Palace's squad make it difficult for them to loan out Rak-Sakyi at the moment.

However, this situation could change as the summer transfer window progresses.

The 20-year-old had an outstanding season on loan with Charlton Athletic in League One.

Despite Charlton's ups and downs throughout the season, Rak-Sakyi stood out as their standout performer, finishing the 2022/23 season with an amazing record of 15 goals and nine assists.

His outstanding performances earned him the Charlton Supporters' Player of the Year award and sparked significant interest from Championship clubs this summer.

Earlier reports suggested that Ipswich Town were closing in on a loan deal for Rak-Sakyi, seemingly ahead of Cardiff City and Luton Town in the race for his signature.

However, the move has not materialized yet, and Nixon now indicates that interested EFL clubs will need to remain patient.

Crystal Palace highly values Rak-Sakyi, evident from the six-year contract he signed in 2021, keeping him at Selhurst Park until the summer of 2027.

This long-term commitment implies that a substantial offer would be required to tempt the Premier League side into considering a permanent departure.

As it stands, a loan move seems to be the only option for EFL clubs eager to secure the services of this exciting winger. However, they may have to wait until the latter stages of the transfer window for Crystal Palace to give the green light to such a deal.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's impressive abilities have drawn praise from Charlton boss Dean Holden.

Speaking to talkSPORT in June, Holden highlighted Rak-Sakyi's exceptional one-on-one skills, his dribbling ability, and his effectiveness in making crucial passes. He also emphasized the young winger's continuous improvement throughout the season.

While Rak-Sakyi's future remains uncertain, there is no doubt that he possesses immense talent and potential. Cardiff City, Ipswich Town, and other interested clubs will eagerly monitor the situation, hoping for a positive outcome and the opportunity to witness Rak-Sakyi's remarkable skills on their own turf.