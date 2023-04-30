Crystal Palace’s Jeffrey Schlupp credits attacking freedom for recent goal-scoring form

Crystal Palace secured a memorable 4-3 victory over West Ham United on Saturday, with midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp praising the team’s recent attacking form.

Palace have won four of their last six matches since the appointment of manager Roy Hodgson, with their latest win all but securing their place in the Premier League for next season.

Reflecting on the game, Schlupp, who was on target in the thrilling match told Palace TV: “It was crazy. It was a weird game, because we actually felt like we dominated the game to be honest, and you find yourself scrambling in the last five minutes! Personally, as a team, we played really well and dominated the game. You know they’re going to be a threat from set-pieces so we knew what we had to deal with, but I feel like we deserved the three points. It was a good performance.”

Schlupp also praised the team’s attacking mentality and the freedom given to them by the coaching staff: “You can tell there’s some freedom in there. The coaching staff want us to express ourselves. We’ve got a lot of flair and pace, and we’re really using that. We’re frightening teams – and we want to keep that going.”

The midfielder, who was one of the goalscorers in the match, also highlighted his personal strengths and the team’s ability to build through the back and midfield to create scoring opportunities. He said: “Once we get turned and running at the defence, I don’t think any defence in the Prem wants to see that! We’re doing that well at the moment, playing with lots of confidence, and we want to keep that going.”

Despite their victory, Palace will have been disappointed to concede three goals from corner kicks to West Ham. Schlupp acknowledged that his side will need to improve in that regard, but also praised West Ham’s physicality and set-piece prowess.

“We know we’re going to have to work on them and keep concentrating, but that’s what they [West Ham] are known for and they’re going to cause a lot of teams trouble with their set-plays, so we know what to work on now.”