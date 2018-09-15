Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp named among worst dribblers in the Premier League

Crystal Palace winger Jeffrey Schlupp has named amongst English Premier League players who have lowest success rate in dribbling.

The pacey wideman has been in scintillating form for the Eagles, having made five appearances and registered his name on the score sheet once in the ongoing Premier League campaign.

However, according to figures collated by whoscored.com, the Ghanaian sits second as the player to have lost the ball most when trying to take on opponents.

He has attempted seven dribbles but was able to complete just one which gave him a percentage rate of 14, same number as Tottenham dead ball expert Christian Eriksen who occupies top spot.

Check the full list below: