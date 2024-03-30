Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp returns from injury ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has confirmed the return of Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp from injury, hinting at his potential involvement in Palace's upcoming English Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest.

The match, scheduled for Saturday, March 30 at 15:00 GMT, presents an opportunity for Schlupp to make his comeback to competitive action.

In his pregame interview, Glasner expressed optimism about Schlupp's fitness following three weeks devoid of competitive game action due to the international break and fixture reshuffling.

Despite the Eagles' participation in a friendly match against Bodo Glimt, which ended in a 1-0 victory, Schlupp's return marks a significant boost to Palace's squad depth.

"Jeffrey Schlupp is back after his injury. It’s the first game after many weeks and the group is getting bigger and bigger, which gives us more options," stated Glasner, highlighting the importance of having a fully fit squad for the upcoming clash against Nottingham Forest.

Schlupp's return comes at a crucial juncture for Crystal Palace as they aim to secure valuable points in their quest for a higher standing in the Premier League.

With the team currently ranked 14th in the 2023-2024 season, Schlupp's contributions, including a goal and an assist in 20 games, will be instrumental in bolstering Palace's midfield and attacking prowess