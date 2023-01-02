Crystal Palace’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi emerges as transfer target for Barnsley

Barnsley have identified young English midfielder Jesurun Rak-Sakyi as a potential transfer target.

Rak-Sakyi, of Ghanaian origin, is on Crystal Palace's books but is currently on loan at Charlton Athletic, where he has performed admirably.

According to reports, the 20-year-old could leave Charlton and join League One rivals Tykes.

Barnsley are flying high in the English third division. After 22 games, they are fourth in the table.

Rak-Sakyi has scored six goals and provided two assists in 21 league games this season.

Rak-Sakyi has also been linked with the Championship with reports indicating clubs such as Hull City and Millwall are interested in signing him in January.