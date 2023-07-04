Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew open to Ghana Premier League experience before retirement

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has expressed his openness to the possibility of playing in the Ghana Premier League before retiring from professional football.

The 31-year-old, who recently reached a career milestone of scoring 100 goals, has spent his entire career playing in Europe, specifically in France and England.

In an interview with GTV Sports Plus, Ayew hinted at the prospect of joining a team in the domestic top-flight, emphasizing his preference for a club based in Accra, where he is currently based.

He stated, "The Ghana Premier League is something that I have in mind. One day, I could play for a team in Accra because I base in Accra."

Throughout his career, Ayew has had stints with notable European clubs such as Marseille, Sochaux, Aston Villa, and Swansea City.

With his wealth of experience and proven goal-scoring ability, his potential involvement in the Ghana Premier League would undoubtedly bring added excitement and attention to the domestic competition.

However, before any potential move to the local league, Ayew is set to return to England this week to join Crystal Palace for their pre-season preparations ahead of the upcoming season. He signed a one-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2024.