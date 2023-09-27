Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew reflects on tough EFL Cup loss to Man United

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew expressed his disappointment after the team's 4-0 defeat to Manchester United in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

Ayew, who captained the side for the first time, acknowledged the difficulty of the match but praised the team's determination to keep fighting.

Despite being the most fouled player on the pitch, with four fouls suffered, Palace couldn't secure a win as United advanced to the next round.

Ayew reflected on the game, saying, "It was really tough. We kept on pushing, we kept on fighting. We changed our shape in the second half, and it was a bit better."

Palace are set to face Manchester United again on Saturday, this time in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford, the same venue as Tuesday's game.

Looking ahead to Saturday's match, Ayew noted, "We know they were just better than us tonight, and we just need to go back home, recover, and get ready for Saturday because Saturday’s going to be a different game." He emphasized the team's desire and determination to win on Saturday.

Ayew also analysed the team's performance, mentioning the narrow shape in the first half and the adjustments made in the second half.

He concluded by stating, "We just need to go back home and recover well because the most important thing is that Saturday is ahead of us. We want to come here and show a better face of our team and a better Crystal Palace."