CS Constantine prepare $100,000 bid for Nations FC defender Razak Simpson amid heavy interest

Algerian top-flight side CS Constantine are preparing a $100,000 offer for Nations FC centre-back Razak Simpson, Ghanasoccernet has learned.

The club is also ready to offer the promising defender a monthly salary of $5,000.

Simpson has been one of the standout performers in the just-ended Ghana Premier League season, with his consistency earning him a first call-up to the Black Stars. His rise has made him one of the most sought-after defenders in the country.

In addition to CS Constantine, Romanian clubs are also monitoring the 24-year-old, who is weighing his next move carefully. Locally, Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are also interested in signing him, but they may have to significantly improve their offers to compete with the foreign bids.

Simpson’s composure, aerial presence, and strong tackling have made him a key figure at Nations FC. With multiple suitors lining up, a major transfer move could be on the cards in the coming weeks.